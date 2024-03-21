Infant dies days after 3 family members were killed in San Francisco bus stop crash

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 12:17 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 12:26 am.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An infant whose parents and brother were killed when an SUV plowed into a San Francisco bus stop over the weekend has died, officials said Wednesday.

Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the area where Saturday’s crash occurred, confirmed the child’s death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Melgar said the infant had been transferred to palliative care due to the gravity of their injuries.

The baby’s father and 1-year-old brother were killed when the SUV crashed into the bus stop in the West Portal neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. The baby’s mother died the following day.

Police said Monday that the suspected driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with felony vehicular manslaughter and felony reckless driving causing bodily injury.

Residents left flowers at a growing memorial where the crash occurred.

The Associated Press

