Health Canada recalls children’s toy figures due to choking hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall on a children’s toy they say poses a choking hazard.

The federal agency says the heads of the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures sold as part of the Fisher-Price Little People Mickey and Friends packs can become detached during use and pose a choking hazard.

The notice is part of a joint recall with U.S. consumer authorities and Mattel Canada.

The Donald Duck figure has a blue shirt with thin yellow stripes, a blue and black hat, and a red bow tie. The Daisy Duck figure has a light purple shirt, turquoise necklace and bracelet, pink shoes, and a pink hair bow.

Approximately 11,321 of the units were sold in Canada from June 2023 to February 2024. The figure pack can be identified by the model number HPJ88, which can be found on the base of the Goofy figure.

As of March 21, 2024, Mattel says it has received no reports of product detachments or injuries in Canada while the company has received three reports of the heads detaching from the Donald Duck or Daisy Duck figures in the U.S., but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the Donald Duck and Daisy Duck figures and contact Mattel for a refund.