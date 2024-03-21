Land purchases by Chinese ‘agents’ would be limited under Georgia bill; Democrats say it’s racist

FILE - Georgia Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, speaks at the House of Representatives in the state Capitol, March 5, 2024, in Atlanta. A bill that would ban any “agent” of China from buying farmland or land near military installations in Georgia passed the state House on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Park likened the bill to historical attempts by lawmakers in the U.S. to limit immigration from China and land ownership by Asian Americans. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

By Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 4:43 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 5:27 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would ban any “agent” of China from buying farmland or land near military installations in Georgia passed the state House on Thursday over the objections of Democrats who said it would lead to discrimination against Asian Americans and not promote national security.

The Georgia House of Representatives voted 97 to 67 in favor of SB420 — a bill that echoes measures already passed in numerous other Republican-leaning states — after a lengthy debate that included both testy remarks and personal stories.

Rep. Michelle Au, a Democrat who is Chinese American, said she has been accused during her time in the General Assembly of being an “agent of the Chinese Community Party, a spy, a plant, un-American and a foreign asset.”

SB420 aims to weaponize that sort of racism, she said.

“This bill, whether explicitly or not, paints a picture that residents from certain parts of this world cannot be trusted,” she said. “They are essentially suspect and potentially traitorous simply by dint of their nationality.”

Republicans shot back that the bill is not racist or discriminatory but aimed at protecting the nation’s food supply and military from foreign adversaries.

“Just to say everything is racist, that is falling on deaf ears,” said Rep. James Burchett, a Republican from Waycross, Georgia. “I’m tired of it. I have been called that since I have been born, I feel like. And I am not that.”

The bill would ban agents of China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Russia who are not U.S. citizens or legal residents from owning farmland in Georgia or any land in the state that is within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of a military installation unless they have spent at least 10 months of the previous year living in Georgia.

Though the measure targets other countries, much of the discussion about it among lawmakers at the state Capitol has focused on China.

To be an agent, the person has to be acting on behalf of the country. The ban extends to businesses in those countries as well, but does not apply to residential property.

An earlier version of the bill that passed the state Senate would have expanded the ban to all foreign nationals from China and the four other countries who are not legal U.S. residents, not just agents of those countries. It also would have extended the ban on land sales around military installations to 25 miles (40 kilometers).

The version approved by the state House on Thursday now goes back to the state Senate for consideration.

States including Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas passed similar bans last year, and Democrats have also raised concerns about Chinese ownership of farmland in the U.S. and supported such measures.

The laws gained traction after what authorities suspected to be a Chinese spy balloon flew over the U.S. and entities connected to China purchased land near military bases in North Dakota and Texas.

Florida’s ban prompted a lawsuit by a group of Chinese citizens living and working in the state. A federal appeals court ruled last month that the law could not be enforced against two of the plaintiffs, saying they were likely to succeed on their argument that Florida’s restriction is preempted by federal law.

House Democrats cited that litigation on Thursday to argue that Georgia’s bill would also get tied up in court and cost state taxpayers money to defend.

State Rep. Sam Park, a Democrat from Lawrenceville, Georgia, likened the bill to historical attempts by lawmakers in the U.S. to limit immigration from China and land ownership by Asian Americans.

He also questioned exemptions to the ban and raised concerns that real estate agents — unable to distinguish someone who is Chinese from other Asian ethnicities or an agent of China from an ordinary Chinese resident — would be reluctant to work with Asian immigrants.

“Passage of this bill will cast a shadow of suspicion on any Asian or Hispanic-looking person who may want to purchase agricultural land or land near a military installation even if that person may be serving in our armed forces,” he said. “That is the bill y’all are trying to push through.”

Republicans said the aim was to protect national security.

“This bill is simply about Americans being able to feed Americans,” said state Rep. Chas Cannon, a Republican from Moultrie, Georgia. “End of story. Because if we can’t feed ourselves, we can’t defend ourselves, in my opinion.”

Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

43m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

1h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

43m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

1h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

5h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

23h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

23h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

23h ago

More Videos