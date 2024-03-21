Leicester could be latest team to fall foul of Premier League’s spending rules

Leicester City's Patson Daka runs back with the ball after Chelsea's Axel Disai scored an own goal during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Shopland) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 3:37 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:42 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Leicester could be the latest team to be sanctioned for overspending in the Premier League.

The league said Leicester has been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the competition’s profitability and sustainability rules during their previous seasons in the top flight. The period in question is the three years up to and including the 2022-23 season.

A Premier League statement did not disclose any specific figures.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been punished for overspending. Everton was deducted 10 points, reduced to six on appeal, while Forest was docked four points this week and dropped into the relegation zone as a result.

Everton also faces a second case that is being heard before the end of the season.

Leicester is now in the second-tier Championship following relegation last season. The club also faces a financial investigation from the English Football League, which runs the three divisions below the Premier League.

The Foxes are currently second in the Championship on goal difference, but with a match in hand on first-place Leeds.

Leicester said it was “surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken.”

“The club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club,” it said.

“LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time.”

Leicester said the club has “repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the (spending) rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions.”

“As we continue to represent the club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions,” the statement continued, “particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

17m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

12m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

27m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

17m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

12m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

27m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

21h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

21h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

21h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos