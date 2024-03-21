Lions release Cameron Sutton as search for defensive back continues on domestic violence warrant

FILE - Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. A Florida sheriff's department on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, said it has a domestic violence warrant seeking the arrest of Sutton and asked for public help in finding him. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions released Cameron Sutton on Thursday as authorities continue to search for the defensive back to serve a domestic violence warrant in Florida.

The team announced the move on the X social media platform without offering any other details.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, which includes Tampa, has asked for help in finding Sutton, a seven-year pro who just finished his first season with the Lions and helped them reach the NFC championship game for the first time in 32 years.

The warrant is for domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Sutton may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a Florida license plate, the sheriff’s office has said.

The department responded to a call about domestic violence in progress involving the 29-year-old Sutton and a female around 5 a.m. on March 7, according to a Detroit Free Press report.

Authorities issued the warrant based on the evidence they found and suspect that Sutton has fled Tampa, the newspaper reported.

It wasn’t clear if Sutton has a lawyer to speak for him. A text message sent to Sutton’s agent, David Canter, was not immediately returned.

The warrant provided by the sheriff’s department was almost entirely blacked out; it did list a home belonging to him in Dunedin, Florida, along the Gulf Coast, and property records show him as the owner.

The Lions signed Sutton to a $33 million, three-year contract a little more than a year ago, targeting him as a key player to acquire last offseason. He helped the franchise win a division title for the first time in three decades along with two playoff games in one postseason for the first time since 1957.

Sutton started all 17 regular season games, making a career-high 65 tackles with and one interception. He also started all three three playoff games.

Sutton started 31 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2021-22 seasons, making five interceptions with 95 tackles. The Steelers drafted the former Tennessee star, who is from Jonesboro, Georgia, in the third round in 2017. He has nine interceptions in 101 games over his career.

The Associated Press

