Major airlines want to hear how Boeing plans to fix problems in the manufacturing of its planes

FILE - This image taken Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of the Boeing 737-9 Max that lost a panel in flight, in Portland, Ore. Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division. (NTSB via AP)

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 12:13 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 12:26 pm.

The heads of leading U.S. airlines want to meet with Boeing and hear the aircraft manufacturer’s strategy for fixing quality-control problems that have gained attention since a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines jetliner in January, people familiar with the situation said Thursday.

The meeting is likely to take place next week, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private discussions between Boeing and the airlines.

The request by airline leaders was reported first by The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper said that Boeing CEO David Calhoun is not expected to meet with the airline officials, and that Boeing has offered to send its chairman, former Continental Airlines CEO Lawrence Kellner, and other board members.

Boeing, United Airlines and American Airlines declined to comment. A Southwest spokesman declined to comment on specific meetings but said, “We have ongoing, frequent communication with Boeing, which is not new and will continue.”

Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Airline CEOs have been outspoken in their frustration with Boeing’s manufacturing problems, which have slowed deliveries of planes that the carriers were counting on.

Southwest, which has an all-Boeing fleet, said last week that the company told it to expect 46 new planes this year instead of 79, which will force Southwest to reduce its planned schedule.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

