Man wanted in alleged pepper spray robbery in East York

Toronto police are searching for a man in a robbery investigation in which pepper spray was used.

Investigators say the man arranged to meet the victim at an address in the area of Memorial Park and Greenwood Avenues just before 5:30 p.m. on March 19 after agreeing to buy a cellphone using Facebook Marketplace.

Police say when the man arrived at the victim’s home, he pepper sprayed them before fleeing the scene with the cell phone. He was last seen running eastbound on Memorial Park Avenue.

The man is described as Black, in his early 20s, approximately five-foot-six with a slim to medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey sweat suit with a hoodie and a black brim baseball cap, black shoes with white soles. The man’s face was covered with a blue surgical mask and he had a black cross-shoulder bag to the right side of his body.