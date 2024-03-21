breaking
1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga
Posted March 21, 2024 6:34 am.
Last Updated March 21, 2024 6:35 am.
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Mississauga.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Peel police say two victims were found at the scene. One was pronounced dead and the other rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been made available.
This is a developing story. More to come.