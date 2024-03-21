1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga

One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Peel police say two victims were found at the scene. One was pronounced dead and the other rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been made available.

This is a developing story. More to come.