N.L. plans to go ahead with budget as fishers gather for second day of protest

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A large crowd of Newfoundland and Labrador fish harvesters has once again gathered outside the legislature this morning after shutting down the provincial budget on Wednesday.

It’s the second day of protest after Wednesday’s demonstration turned into a chaotic conflict between police and protesters, with two people, including a police officer, taken away on stretchers.

The provincial government has sent an email saying it intends to proceed with delivering its 2024-25 budget today.

The fish harvesters say they’re fighting for free market conditions in their industry, which they claim is monopolized by a small “cartel” of companies that have too much power.

John Efford, a fish harvester from Port de Grave, says the protesters don’t intend to block government officials from entering the Confederation Building, as they did on Wednesday.

However, police have set up along the perimeter of the crowd near the entrance of the building, and some officers were wearing helmets and carrying plastic shields.

