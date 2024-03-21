Punjabi music is taking the world by storm and its new sound is based in Canada

TORONTO — History could be made at the Juno Awards this weekend as two Punjabi-Canadian artists vie for the coveted fan choice award.

British Columbia-raised singer Karan Aujla and Brampton, Ont.-based rapper Shubh are nominated for the viewer-voted prize, which aims to capture the zeitgeist of popular music on Sunday’s Junos broadcast.

They’re up against a handful of familiar pop names, including the Weeknd, Tate McRae, and Charlotte Cardin.

It’s the first time any performers from the rising Punjabi-Canadian music scene have landed in the fan choice category, a sign that the genre is gaining steam in the mainstream.

Aujla holds a second nomination for breakthrough artist at the Junos, which take place this year in Halifax.

The Junos made history in another way last year by inviting breakout Victoria, B.C.-based singer AP Dhillon to become the first Punjabi artist to perform on the show, even though he wasn’t nominated.

David Friend, The Canadian Press