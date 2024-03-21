Rich cocoa prices hitting shoppers with bitter chocolate costs as Easter approaches

FILE - Chocolate rabbits wait to be decorated at the Cocoatree chocolate shop, April 8, 2020, in Lonzee, Belgium. Sweet Easter baskets will likely come at a bitter cost this year for consumers as the price of cocoa climbs to record highs. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 8:33 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 8:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sweet Easter baskets will likely come at a bitter cost this year for consumers as the price of cocoa climbs to record highs.

Cocoa futures have surged this year, roughly doubling since the start of 2024. Rising temperatures and weather conditions have stressed and damaged crops in West Africa, which produces more than 70% of the global cocoa supply.

Sugar prices are also rising. Futures for a pound of sugar are up about 8% in 2024, after rising 2.7% in 2023.

Big chocolate companies like Hershey’s and Cadbury maker Mondelez have been passing those costs on to consumers — and then some: Hershey’s net profit margins ticked higher to 16.7% in 2023 from 15.8% in 2022. Mondelez reported a jump to 13.8% in 2023 from 8.6% in 2022.

Both companies reported shrinking sales volumes for their most recent quarters as consumers grow tired of paying higher prices.

The National Retail Federation expects a drop in spending on Easter this year, though the total figure still remains high by historical standards. Its latest survey shows that consumers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on candy this Easter, or $24.78 per person. That’s down from $3.3 billion, or $26.31 per person a year ago.

Mondelez, which owns Easter basket staple Cadbury, has been relying on price increases to counter the surge in cocoa prices. The company has said it commands a 13% share in the global chocolate market. It acknowledged price increases of up to 15% within its chocolate category in 2023 and higher prices will likely be a key factor in meeting revenue growth forecasts for up to 5% in 2024.

“Pricing is clearly a key component of this plan,” said Luca Zaramella, chief financial officer at Mondelez, in an conference call in January. “Its contribution will be a little bit less than we have seen in 2023, but it is higher than an average year.”

Hershey raised prices on chocolate overall last year as inflation surged and said it increased prices on some grocery and food service items early in 2024. It expects sales growth of up to 3% this year.

The company has said it is committed to raising prices in order to cover inflation, though most of it is carryover from previous increases.

The cost of candy and other sweets rose 5.8% in February compared with a year ago, according to the government’s latest report on consumer prices. Increases have been hovering around that level since late into 2023.

Inflation has been cooling overall, but is still hotter than economists had hoped for at this point in 2024. Analysts are growing increasingly worried about the impact of stubbornly high inflation and high interest rates on consumer spending and overall economic growth.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead after overnight double shooting at Mississauga plaza
1 dead after overnight double shooting at Mississauga plaza

One man is dead and another has serious injuries after an overnight shooting at a plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45...

31m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

3h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

2h ago

Mourners to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal
Mourners to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal

Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal. Mulroney's casket will lie in repose at St....

19m ago

Top Stories

1 dead after overnight double shooting at Mississauga plaza
1 dead after overnight double shooting at Mississauga plaza

One man is dead and another has serious injuries after an overnight shooting at a plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to a commercial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around 2:45...

31m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

3h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

2h ago

Mourners to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal
Mourners to pay respects to Brian Mulroney as public tribute moves to Montreal

Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal. Mulroney's casket will lie in repose at St....

19m ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

15h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

15h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

15h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.
More Videos