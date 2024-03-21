Senior Hezbollah security official makes rare visit to UAE to discuss detained Lebanese

By Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 5:00 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 5:13 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — A senior official with Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group made a rare visit to the United Arab Emirates to discuss the cases of a dozen Lebanese citizens detained in the oil-rich nation over alleged links to the Lebanese group, Hezbollah said Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates, like other Arab gulf countries, considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization and over the years has detained and deported dozens of Lebanese citizens over alleged links to the group.

A Hezbollah statement said Wafik Safa, the head of the group’s Liaison and Coordination Unit, visited the UAE where he met officials involved in the cases of Lebanese detained there. It did not give further details, but said there were hopes of reaching a good outcome.

The UAE gave no official comment on the visit.

Lebanese media outlets reported that Safa’s visit followed mediation by Syrian President Bashar Assad with officials in the UAE. After years of backing the Syrian opposition, the UAE restored relations with Damascus in 2018 and earlier this year the first ambassador for the emirates took office in Damascus.

Hassan Alayan, who heads a committee of Lebanese deported from the UAE, told The Associated Press that there are 12 Lebanese citizens held in the UAE, including three who have not been charged. He said the others are three who were sentenced to life in prison, four who are serving 15-year sentences and two who were sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Alayan, who was deported from the UAE in 2009 with his wife and four children after he had lived there for 27 years, charges against Lebanese in the UAE have ranged from being Hezbollah members to being drug smugglers and money launderers for the Iran-backed group.

“All these charges are fabricated,” Alayan said.

In May of last year, the UAE released 10 Lebanese citizens who were arrested there about two months earlier. The release came after the death earlier in May of a Lebanese man who was detained in the UAE on unknown charges.

Following charges against some Lebanese in the UAE in 2019, Amnesty International said in a statement at the time that the trial of the men “failed to meet international fair trial standards,” as the evidence included confessions that were “extracted under duress, and the defendants were detained incommunicado for months and denied access to lawyers during interrogation and investigation.”

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

43m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

1h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Top Stories

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

43m ago

'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery. Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long...

1h ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

1h ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

5h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

23h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

23h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

23h ago

More Videos