‘She was always laughing’: Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery

The friend of a London, Ont., woman killed in Mexico during a weekend robbery says she'll remember her friend as someone who loved to travel and had endured a lot of struggles in life. Canadian and Mexican flags fly in New Orleans on April 21, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Judi Bottoni AP2008

By Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 3:03 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:42 pm.

The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery.

Raquel Shulman says Schart was making the long journey by road back to Canada with a friend when they made a stop outside of Queretaro City, Mexico to fuel up.

She says that’s when the pair were robbed at gunpoint – Mexican police said Schart received a fatal shot in the face.

Shulman says she’s trying to process what happened as she mourns a friend who had a great sense of adventure and loved to travel.

Mexican police say Schart, who was from London, Ont., died at the scene while the friend suffered injuries to his arm on Saturday.

Global Affairs Canada has said it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Mexico.

Schart, 57, was moving back to Canada to help care for her aging mother when she was killed, Shulman said.

“I spoke to her while she was at the gas station she was killed at,” Shulman said in a phone interview from the Greater Toronto Area.

“She was telling me it was her last tank of gas until the (U.S.) border.”

Schart was travelling from Zipolite, Mexico, with a friend and pets, and had expressed concerns over bandits targeting motorists on Mexican highways, one of her sons wrote in an online post.

Mexican police said the pair were robbed at a gas station, with the thieves firing three shots. One hit Schart in the face, killing her, while the friend was shot in the arm, they said.

Shulman said she knew Schart for more than 15 years and met her at a bar in Canada where they discovered they were dating the same man.

The relationship with the male suitor didn’t last but the friendship endured even as Schart moved to Mexico about eight years ago to pursue a slower-paced life.

Shulman said Schart was fun to be around and a great travel companion.

“She was always laughing and giggling. She had the same love of travel that I had,” Shulman said. “She was fun and talkative and insightful … we were always able to talk to each other about everything.”

Global Affairs Canada has said consular officials are providing assistance and support to the family and are in touch with local authorities.

The office of Mexico’s attorney general in Queretaro said it could not comment beyond what had been released by police.

Mexican police said Thursday that they were investigating and “the crime will not go unpunished.”

Schart’s family has started a GoFundMe to cover transportation and funeral costs.

Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

updated

16m ago

Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences
Police search for suspects in GTA homicides, shootings at Brampton residences

Peel Regional Police are investigating a series of shootings and separate homicides across the GTA that date back to early November, which authorities believe involve the same group of suspects. Officers...

26m ago

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

4h ago

Feds, Ford government reach deal to proceed with building controversial Hwy. 413
Feds, Ford government reach deal to proceed with building controversial Hwy. 413

It looks like the federal Liberals are giving in to the Ford government when it comes to building Highway 413. Ontario had applied to the Federal Court for a judicial review after the federal government...

1h ago

