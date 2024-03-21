Storm CFO Tricia McLean dies after suffering medical emergency at 61

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 1:53 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 1:56 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — Tricia McLean, the chief financial officer for the Seattle Storm, has died following a medical emergency, the WNBA team said Thursday. She was 61.

McLean died Monday, the team said. She was hired as the vice president of finance and human resources shortly after the Force 10 Hoops ownership group purchased the Storm to keep the team in Seattle, then was elevated to CFO in 2014.

“We are shocked by her unexpected passing, and profoundly aware of how important Tricia was to our Storm organization and the city’s sports community,” said Ginny Gilder, co-owner of the Storm. “She served as a member of our leadership team, but additionally Tricia was a dear partner and friend.”

McLean was there for the three of the team’s four titles (2010, 2018, 2022). She guided the Storm through their most successful financial years in franchise history, while overseeing the team’s temporary relocation due to arena renovations, the 2020 season that was played in a bubble and the move back to Climate Pledge Arena in 2022.

She was also involved in the building of the team’s new practice facility, which is set to open this year.

McLean is survived by her husband Chuck and three children, Chelsea, Charlie and Julianne.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

The Associated Press

