Tired of inflated ticket prices, Yungblud is launching his own affordable music festival

Yungblud poses for portrait photographs in London, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Invision

By Sian Watson, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 2:10 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 2:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Tired of inflated ticket prices, recording artist Yungblud is launching his own affordable music festival.

Bludfest takes place on Aug. 11 in the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl, which in the past has hosted the likes of David Bowie and Green Day in Buckinghamshire, England, northwest of London.

Yungblud, whose real name is Dom Harrison, thinks that currently festivals are “unrepresentative of people” — so he’s fixing the price point of Bludfest at 49.50 pounds (around $63).

“It’s like massive ticket charges, massive prices that most of the time aren’t really going to the artist anyway,” he said of typical festival prices in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

He adds that music festivals are becoming inaccessible when really they should be about “having fun and making memories.”

Joining him on the bill are Lil Yachty, duo Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean. The Damned are also playing in an “icons” slot. Tickets for the event go on sale March 22.

Yungblud says he aims to make a “physical world” for him and his fanbase, and then “anyone else who wants to come along.”

The British star is also offering a “Make a Friend” option for fans attending alone. You can either chat before on a Discord channel, or go to the designated tent and meet people in person.

And he hopes to expand it out of the U.K. if it goes according to plan, taking the concept to different regions across the globe.

As well as Bludfest, Yungblud is also working on a new record, his fourth. In the past he’s written about darkness and depression, but says this one has a more positive tone.

“I’ve sung about the things that really hurt me in the beginning. And this new album flips over and it’s about the light. It’s about wanting to be alive and wanting to be with my friends and thinking I can get through it because these people have given me some hope,” he said.

And it’s not just his friends who give him hope — it’s also his fans.

“I really do have a strong faith in humanity in me because I see people every day and I see what they do for each other at my gigs,” he said.

Sian Watson, The Associated Press










Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

3h ago

Where is spring? GTA braces for potential 'widespread' snow Friday
Where is spring? GTA braces for potential 'widespread' snow Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday. "10-15 centimetres...

12m ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

1h ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

1h ago

