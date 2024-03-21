Transat CEO lost out on half a million dollars in compensation due to federal loans

People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Signs warning people that the consumption of food is prohibited have been erected at Jacques de Lesseps plane spotting park to deter the gathering of birds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 21, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 12:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Conditions on federal loans to Transat A.T. Inc. mean the tour operator’s CEO lost out on nearly half a million dollars in compensation last year.

A document prepared by the Montreal-based company for its shareholders shows that strings attached to $743 million in emergency loans from Ottawa during the pandemic deprived chief executive Annick Guérard of $489,500 in cash in 2023.

Transat secured emergency loans from the federal government in 2021 and 2022 as COVID-19 border closures battered the airline industry and pushed the travel company to suspend operations for six months.

The loans required companies, including Air Canada, Porter Airlines and Sunwing Vacations, to cap total compensation for senior executives at 2019 levels, or $1 million if they joined the C-suite later.

To incentivize executives to stay on board in a shaky time, Transat offered them three-year deferred bonuses in 2020. But because the loan has yet to be paid off, its income restrictions still apply, leaving Guérard with a mere $1.9 million in total compensation.

Transat has struggled to get off the ground smoothly post-pandemic, as fears of a strike and grounded Airbus planes due to an engine recall ate away at bookings last quarter, all under a total debt of nearly $2 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRZ)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240321100348-65fc48b255ebeb9e9e5d42d3jpeg.jpg, Caption:

People look on as an Air Transat plane takes off at Trudeau in Montreal on June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

1h ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

35m ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtimiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

44m ago

Partner of slain Toronto police officer tears up on the stand at murder trial
Partner of slain Toronto police officer tears up on the stand at murder trial

A Toronto police officer teared up on the stand this morning as she described the events that led to her partner's death in an underground parking lot nearly three years ago. Sgt. Lisa Forbes, who was...

updated

28m ago

Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

1h ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

35m ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtimiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtimiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

44m ago

Partner of slain Toronto police officer tears up on the stand at murder trial
Partner of slain Toronto police officer tears up on the stand at murder trial

A Toronto police officer teared up on the stand this morning as she described the events that led to her partner's death in an underground parking lot nearly three years ago. Sgt. Lisa Forbes, who was...

updated

28m ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

18h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

18h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

19h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

18h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos