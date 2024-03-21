Turkish central bank raises key interest rate to 50% as inflation soars

A food seller washes dirty coins as he waits for clients at a street market in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by 5 percentage points on Thursday, resuming a policy of rate hikes aimed at combating soaring inflation that is causing households severe economic pain. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 7:56 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 5 percentage points on Thursday, resuming a policy of rate hikes aimed at combating soaring inflation that is causing households severe economic pain.

In a surprise decision, the central bank said it was raising the benchmark one-week repo rate to 50%. The bank had been widely expected to keep the benchmark rate steady for a second month, ahead of mayoral elections on March 31.

The bank said it had decided to raise the benchmark rate “in response to the deterioration in the inflation outlook.”

“Tight monetary stance will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed,” the bank said.

Annual consumer price inflation rose to 67% in February, coming in above expectations. Surging prices have left many families struggling to afford food, rent and utilities.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a long-time proponent of an unorthodox economic policy of slashing interest to tame inflation — a theory that runs contrary to conventional economic thinking. A series of rate cuts by the central bank spurred double-digit inflation and a currency crisis until Erdogan reversed course following his re-election in May and appointed a new economic team.

Under the new team, the central bank had raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% in June to 45% in January before pausing the rate hikes last month.

“Although the end of the tightening cycle was declared in January, the Turkish central bank was forced to lift the one-week repo rate from 45% to 50% despite local elections looming,” Bartosz Sawicki, a market analyst at Conotoxia, wrote in an emailed note.

Sawicki said the rate hikes since the May 2023 presidential elections “were not enough to quickly fix imbalances cultivated by years of irresponsible, unorthodox policies.”

The Turkish currency, which has lost some 40% of its value against the dollar in the past year, recovered some ground following Thursday’s decision.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga
1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga

One man is dead and another has serious injuries after an overnight shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around...

breaking

23m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

1h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

34m ago

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

2h ago

Top Stories

1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga
1 dead after overnight double shooting in Mississauga

One man is dead and another has serious injuries after an overnight shooting at an industrial plaza in Mississauga. Emergency crews were called to the plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway around...

breaking

23m ago

BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway
BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway. In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was...

1h ago

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired after allegations of 'massive theft' from Japanese star

Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter and close friend was fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star. Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, 39,...

34m ago

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

14h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

13h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

14h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.
More Videos