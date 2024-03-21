Russia fires 31 missiles at Kyiv in the first attack in 44 days, and 13 people are hurt

A firefighter walks amongst the debris after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Around 30 cruise and ballistic missiles were shot down over Kyiv on Thursday morning, said Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration. The missiles were entering Kyiv simultaneously from various directions in a first missile attack on the capital in 44 days. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 4:02 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 4:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defenses shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.

Residents of Kyiv were woken up by loud explosions around 5 a.m. as the missiles arrived at roughly the same time from different directions, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Administration.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched two ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles against the capital.

An 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man were hospitalized, the city administration said. Eight other people sustained light injuries, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said around 80 people were evacuated from their homes.

Falling wreckage from the intercepted missiles set fire to at least one apartment building, burned parked cars and left craters in streets and a small park. Some streets were littered with debris, including glass from shattered windows.

The attack came after repeated Ukraine aerial attacks in recent days on Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened Wednesday to “respond in kind” to the attacks.

At an event in the Kremlin, Putin said Russia “can respond in the same way regarding civilian infrastructure and all other objects of this kind that the enemy attacks. We have our own views on this matter and our own plans. We will follow what we have outlined.”

Hanna Arhirova, The Associated Press













Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

10h ago

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

10h ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

11h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

10h ago

