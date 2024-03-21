Vietnam’s vice president becomes interim president

FILE - Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets with Danish Crown Prince Frederik, not shown, at the Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, on Nov. 22, 2023. Xuan will serve as acting President after former President Vo Van Thuong resigned, after a little over a year in the position, amid an intense anti-corruption campaign, according to party mouthpiece Tuoi Tre. (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File) Ritzau/Scanpix

By Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press

Posted March 21, 2024 3:44 am.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 3:56 am.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will serve as acting president after the previous president’s resignation a year into the position, a Communist Party newspaper reported Thursday.

Analysts said a permanent candidate was unlikely to be selected soon, underscoring the growing concerns among foreign investors about political instability in the Southeast Asian nation that is a growing manufacturing hub and sits at the middle of the U.S.-China competition for global influence.

Xuan, 54, became vice president in 2021 and she will be serving as acting president for the second time, the Tuoi Tre daily reported.

On Wednesday, President Vo Van Thuong resigned due to unspecified violations that hurt the perception and reputation of the party and the state, the Communist Party said. Thuong’s predecessor Nguyen Xuan Phuc had resigned last year to take “political responsibility” for corruption scandals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the violations were not detailed, analysts said the party’s language made it clear he was implicated in the anti-corruption campaign.

That the youngest president in Vietnam’s modern history, once considered the protege of Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 79, became its shortest-tenured is a “political earthquake,” said Nguyen Khac Giang, an analyst at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

And it is likely to be followed by a “very complicated” succession within the party that’ll likely last until the all-important National Congress in 2026 — the party’s most important meeting when the successor to the Trong, Vietnam’s most powerful politician, will be determined.

The ideologically conservative Trong has held the position since 2011 and Thuong’s departure highlights the reach of the anti-corruption drive that has been Trong’s “most important legacy,” Giang added.

Concerns about Trong’s health mean the largely ceremonial position of the president is crucial. The position is ranked third in terms of political power but is second in the official hierarchy and in line for the top job, Giang said.

“Until now, no one … wanted to take the presidency position as it lacked power. But at the same time, that position will put someone in a very good position to run for the next party’s leadership position,” he said.

Thuong resigned days after the former head of central Vietnam’s Quang Ngai province was arrested on allegations of corruption that date from Thuong’s time as party chief in the province. The former head was part of an investigation into a real estate firm Phuc Son Group for alleged forgery.

The fact that the alleged violations were reported by the Central Inspection Commission, the Communist Party’s mechanism for carrying out the anti-corruption campaign, implied that Thuong was “implicated in the anti-corruption” campaign, Giang said.

Police are investigating two projects by the Phuc Son Group and say they’ve found evidence of tax evasion of over $14 million, including the redevelopment of an old U.S. air base.

Vietnam has tried to strike a balance between its larger neighbor China and the U.S. while positioning itself as an ideal home for businesses looking to shift their supply chains out of China. Last year, it was the only country that received both President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping on state visits.

The newly disclosed investigation is part of an anti-corruption drive Trong has described as a “blazing furnace,” and it has meant greater power for both state and party enforcement agencies. It also has helped cement the top leader’s authority, but Giang said party factions have also sought to use it to purge rivals.

Analysts have warned that the anti-corruption drive has hurt Vietnam’s business environment, making foreign investors jittery about unpredictable economic policies.

Rumors of a potential political change flared after a state visit to Vietnam by the Dutch royal family was postponed due to “due to domestic circumstances,” according to a statement from the Dutch Royal house. The World Bank president likewise put off a visit planned for this week.

Aniruddha Ghosal, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

10h ago

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

10h ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

11h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

10h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years
Canada's Wonderland tears down historic ride after 26 years

The skyline of Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan will look a little different this season. The park's skydiving ride, known as the "Xtreme Skyflyer," has been removed after 26 years. The ride would hoist...

10h ago

Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint
Medical resident fighting for career back after losing her job due to harassment complaint

An Ontario medical resident says she was sexually harassed by a doctor overseeing her residency and lost everything for speaking up. Her life has been on hold ever since, and she has been fighting for...

10h ago

Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay
Mississauga mayoral by-election candidate to collect severance pay

A Mississauga city councillor, who recently left her seat to run for mayor, will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Long-time councillor Carolyn Parrish, who took over...

11h ago

NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment
NDP says its uncovered potential phase 2 plans for Ontario Place redevelopment

Internal government documents obtained by the NDP show the Ford government is looking at a potential phase II to the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment plan that would involve filling in part of...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

11h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

10h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

11h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.
More Videos