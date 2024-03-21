Weekend need-to-know: Canadian film festival and Spring markets
Posted March 21, 2024 12:44 pm.
There will be lots of events to welcome Spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the Lakeshore West GO line if you are heading into Toronto.
Canadian Film Festival
The Canadian Film Festival, happening this weekend at Scotiabank Theatre, is exclusively showcasing the work of Canada’s filmmakers, both homegrown talent and newcomers.
Along with a diverse selection of Canadian film screenings, there will be a series of industry talks and panels for those involved to share their knowledge and talk about what’s next.
A full schedule of films, both features and shorts, are available on their website.
Spring Equinox Vendor Market
Stackt Market is hosting their annual Spring Equinox Vendor Market to welcome the arrival of spring. There will be vendors offering products like herbal remedies, handmade jewelry, fashion and delicious snacks.
The market is already underway and will run until Sunday evening. It is free to attend with special events happening each day.
10th Anniversary Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament
The 10th anniversary of the biggest Blind Hockey Event in the world is happening this weekend at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. There will be representatives from all 10 Canadian provinces and six countries.
To celebrate the decade-long tournament, there will be a Canadian Blind Hockey All-Star celebrity game on March 22, featuring players from across the NHL and the first 10 players named to the 2024 Canadian National Blind Hockey Team.
There will also be a Select Series to determine the remainder of the Canadian team who will face off against Team USA in April. The event is free and open to the public to attend.
Toronto Sports Galore
Fans of most Toronto sports will be able to catch their team in action this weekend. The Toronto Raptors will try to break their eight-game losing streak Friday night with their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena, while the Maples Leafs will host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
There will also be action at BMO Field Saturday with Toronto FC facing off against Atlanta United FC at 7:30 p.m.
TTC/GO closures
TTC service updates
No weekend subway closures.
GO Transit
Lakeshore West GO service will be suspended from Union Station to West Harbour GO from Friday, March 23 at approximately 11:00 p.m. to Monday, March 25.
Train service will operate normally only between Niagara Falls GO and Aldershot GO and GO Buses will replace train service at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations. There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, and Exhibition GO stations. Customers are encouraged to use local transit options.
Road closures
Weekend temporary road closures
Lake Shore Boulevard
From Thursday, March 21 until Saturday, March 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, there will be rolling lane closures on Lake Shore Boulevard between Rees and Parliament Streets to complete road restoration work following recent Enbridge Gas pipeline upgrades. At times, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.
On Saturday, March 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and York Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic. Access to the westbound Gardiner on-ramp will be maintained.
Leslie Street
From 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22 until 7 a.m. on March 23, Leslie Street will be closed between Dundas Street East and Gerrard Street East for filming of a television production. Endean Avenue will also be closed between Leslie Street and Jones Avenue. Local vehicle access will be maintained.
Ongoing city closures
- O’Connor Drive is down to a single lane each way between Bermondsey and Sandra for road reconstruction, and sewer and watermain installation until summer 2024.
- The Yonge and Bloor intersection is reduced to a single lane all ways for condo construction and sewer installation until 2025.
- University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane in both directions between College Street and Queen Street West to complete several infrastructure projects for the next several months.
- Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last for at least four-and-a-half years until 2027.
- Northbound Yonge Street is reduced to one lane between Wellington and King Streets for TTC construction. The project is scheduled to continue into 2024.
- Two northbound lanes of Yonge Street from King Street to Wellington Street are closed for TTC construction until Sept. 30, 2024.
- Two westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East from Cherry Street to Carlaw Avenue are closed until April 10, 2024.
- Finch Avenue West is reduced to a single lane in both directions from Dufferin to Wilmington for sewer installation until October 2024.
- Eglinton Avenue West is down to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road for tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.
- Front Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Cherry Street to Trinity Street for the installation of a new sanitary sewer and water lines for a new condominium building from 8 a.m. on Monday, March 11 to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 29.
- The Esplanade will be closed to private vehicles between Jarvis and George Streets to replace a gas main and associated gas pipeline work from 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Access will be maintained for TTC bus routes, pedestrians and cyclists with the assistance of Paid Duty Officers and Traffic Control personnel.