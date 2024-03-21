Weekend need-to-know: Canadian film festival and Spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome Spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the Lakeshore West GO line if you are heading into Toronto.

Canadian Film Festival

The Canadian Film Festival, happening this weekend at Scotiabank Theatre, is exclusively showcasing the work of Canada’s filmmakers, both homegrown talent and newcomers.

Along with a diverse selection of Canadian film screenings, there will be a series of industry talks and panels for those involved to share their knowledge and talk about what’s next.

A full schedule of films, both features and shorts, are available on their website.

Spring Equinox Vendor Market

Stackt Market is hosting their annual Spring Equinox Vendor Market to welcome the arrival of spring. There will be vendors offering products like herbal remedies, handmade jewelry, fashion and delicious snacks.

The market is already underway and will run until Sunday evening. It is free to attend with special events happening each day.

10th Anniversary Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament

The 10th anniversary of the biggest Blind Hockey Event in the world is happening this weekend at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. There will be representatives from all 10 Canadian provinces and six countries.

To celebrate the decade-long tournament, there will be a Canadian Blind Hockey All-Star celebrity game on March 22, featuring players from across the NHL and the first 10 players named to the 2024 Canadian National Blind Hockey Team.

There will also be a Select Series to determine the remainder of the Canadian team who will face off against Team USA in April. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

Toronto Sports Galore

Fans of most Toronto sports will be able to catch their team in action this weekend. The Toronto Raptors will try to break their eight-game losing streak Friday night with their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena, while the Maples Leafs will host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

There will also be action at BMO Field Saturday with Toronto FC facing off against Atlanta United FC at 7:30 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

TTC service updates

No weekend subway closures.

GO Transit

Lakeshore West GO service will be suspended from Union Station to West Harbour GO from Friday, March 23 at approximately 11:00 p.m. to Monday, March 25.

Train service will operate normally only between Niagara Falls GO and Aldershot GO and GO Buses will replace train service at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations. There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, and Exhibition GO stations. Customers are encouraged to use local transit options.

Road closures

Weekend temporary road closures

Lake Shore Boulevard

From Thursday, March 21 until Saturday, March 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, there will be rolling lane closures on Lake Shore Boulevard between Rees and Parliament Streets to complete road restoration work following recent Enbridge Gas pipeline upgrades. At times, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

On Saturday, March 23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and York Street will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic. Access to the westbound Gardiner on-ramp will be maintained.

Leslie Street

From 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22 until 7 a.m. on March 23, Leslie Street will be closed between Dundas Street East and Gerrard Street East for filming of a television production. Endean Avenue will also be closed between Leslie Street and Jones Avenue. Local vehicle access will be maintained.

Ongoing city closures