California Democratic lawmakers seek ways to combat retail theft while keeping progressive policy

FILE - Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square on Nov. 21, 2021, after looters ransacked businesses. Facing mounting pressure to crack down on a retail theft crisis, California lawmakers are split on how best to tackle the problem that some say had caused major store closures and products like deodorants to be locked behind plexiglass. (Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 1:04 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 1:12 am.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Facing mounting pressure to crack down on a retail theft crisis, California lawmakers are split on how best to tackle the problem that some say has caused major store closures and products like deodorants to be locked behind plexiglass.

Top Democratic leaders have already ruled out reforming progressive policies like Proposition 47, a ballot measure approved by 60% of state voters in 2014 that reduced certain theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors to address overcrowding jails. But a growing number of law enforcement officials, along with Republican and moderate Democratic lawmakers, said California needs to consider all options, including rolling back the measure.

While shoplifting has been a growing problem, large-scale thefts, in which groups of individuals brazenly rush into stores and take goods in plain sight, have become a crisis in California and elsewhere in recent years. California Retailers Association said it’s challenging to quantify the issue in California because many stores don’t share their data.

Urban areas and big cities like Bay Area and Los Angeles saw a steady increase in shoplifting between 2021 and 2022, according to a study of the latest crime data by The Public Policy Institute of California. Across the state, shoplifting rates rose during the same time period but were still lower than the pre-pandemic levels in 2019, while commercial burglaries and robberies have become more prevalent in urban counties, the study says.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, a champion of Proposition 47 who has repeatedly argued California already has tools to sufficiently go after criminals, rejected calls to reform the measure in January. He instead urged lawmakers to bolster existing laws and go after motor vehicle thefts and resellers of stolen merchandise. California also is spending $267 million to help dozens of local law enforcement agencies increase patrols, buy surveillance equipment and conduct other activities to crack down on retail theft.

“Not to say everything about Prop. 47 is hunky-dory and perfect,” Newsom said in January. “We want to help fix some of the ambiguities there, but we could do it without reforming or going back to the voters.”

California voters approved Proposition 47 in 2014 to help California comply with a 2011 California Supreme Court order, which upheld that California’s overcrowded prisons violated incarcerated individuals’ Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment. The proposition modified, but did not eliminate, sentencing for many drug and nonviolent property crimes, including thefts under $950.

Funding saved from having fewer people in jails and prisons, which totals to $113 million this fiscal year, have gone to local programs to fight recidivism with some successes, state officials and advocates said. But the proposition has made it harder to prosecute shoplifters and enabled brazen crime rings, law enforcement officials said. An effort to reform the measure failed in 2020.

Following Newsom’s directions, Democratic leaders in both chambers at the Capitol also have shut down calls to repeal the measure. Last month, the state’s new Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire, with bipartisan support, introduced a package of legislation that would target auto thefts and large-scale resell schemes and expand diversion programs such as drug courts and treatment services. Online marketplaces also would be required to crack down on users reselling stolen goods on their platforms under the proposal.

“I do not believe that this state needs to touch Prop. 47 to be able to help make our communities safer, full stop,” McGuire said during a news conference.

Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, who has said he also doesn’t want to repeal Proposition 47, co-authored similar legislation taking aim at repeat thieves and online resellers. It would allow law enforcement to “stack” the value of goods stolen from different victims to impose harsher penalties and arrest people for shoplifting using video footage or witness statements. The measure also would mandate online sellers to maintain records proving the merchandise wasn’t stolen and require some retail businesses to report stolen goods data.

But some Democratic lawmakers said those efforts won’t be enough to make a difference. Assemblymember James Ramos, who authored bipartisan legislation to increase penalties for repeat shoplifters, said many lawmakers want to see “the pendulum swing back to the middle.” The bill would require voters’ approval.

“Prop. 47 needs to have some type of resetting,” Ramos said. “We have the opportunity now to start that dialogue.”

Democratic Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, said he also is exploring options, including putting something on the ballot.

“Everything is on the table,” McCarty said.

Meanwhile, major retail groups and the California District Attorney Association, along with Democratic mayors of San Francisco and San Jose, have thrown their support behind a ballot initiative to stiffen penalties for repeat thieves, among other things. The groups are still collecting signatures to qualify for the November ballot before the April deadline.

Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

8h ago

Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

3h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

7h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

6h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

8h ago

Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

3h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

7h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

7h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

7h ago

2:30
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting

One man is dead and another injured following an early morning shooting in Mississauga. As Shauna Hunt explains, police are still on the hunt for suspects.

13h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

14h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.
More Videos