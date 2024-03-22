Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Families of slain women to meet with governments, provide update on landfill search

Supporters and family gather at a rally calling for a search of a landfill at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Monday, Sept.18, 2023. The families of two slain First Nations women are expected to provide an update in their push to get the federal and provincial governments to fund a search for the women's remains.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 2:28 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 2:42 pm.

WINNIPEG — The families of two slain First Nations women are expected to provide an update in their push to get governments to fund a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the women’s remains. 

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are set to hold a news conference about the outcome of a meeting with the city, provincial and federal governments.

The families have accused the provincial government of delays and inaction since it promised during last fall’s election campaign that there would be a search of the landfill. 

Premier Wab Kinew has said he is committed to getting the landfill searched but, as of earlier this month, could not answer questions about timelines, operation details and funding. 

An Indigenous-led committee commissioned two reports on the feasibility of a search, which has been estimated to cost $90 million if completed within a year. 

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women, Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

17m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

4m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

17m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

4m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

15h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

19h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

20h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
More Videos