Families of slain women to meet with governments, provide update on landfill search

WINNIPEG — The families of two slain First Nations women are expected to provide an update in their push to get governments to fund a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the women’s remains.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are set to hold a news conference about the outcome of a meeting with the city, provincial and federal governments.

The families have accused the provincial government of delays and inaction since it promised during last fall’s election campaign that there would be a search of the landfill.

Premier Wab Kinew has said he is committed to getting the landfill searched but, as of earlier this month, could not answer questions about timelines, operation details and funding.

An Indigenous-led committee commissioned two reports on the feasibility of a search, which has been estimated to cost $90 million if completed within a year.

Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Harris, Myran and two other women, Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill, and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman, whose remains have not been found.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press