Germany’s plan to liberalize cannabis rules clears its final parliamentary hurdle

FILE - An employee shows a growing cannabis or hemp plant in a box at the Cannabis Museum in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 7:42 am.

BERLIN (AP) — The German government’s plan to liberalize rules on cannabis cleared its final parliamentary hurdle Friday, paving the way for the possession of limited amounts of marijuana to be decriminalized on April 1.

In a second step, “cannabis clubs” that will be allowed to grow the substance for members’ personal use will be permitted to start work on July 1.

The legislation, a prominent reform project of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, was approved by parliament’s lower house last month. But its fate in the upper house, which represents Germany’s 16 state governments and where Scholz’s socially liberal coalition lacks a majority, was unclear.

The upper house could have delayed it by sending it to a committee that mediates disputes between the two houses, a move that backers feared would give the center-right opposition an opportunity to stop the project altogether. But opponents of the plan failed to muster a majority to call on the committee.

The bill foresees legalizing possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allowing individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. That part of the legislation will take effect on April 1.

German residents age 18 and older will be allowed to join nonprofit “cannabis clubs” with a maximum 500 members each starting July 1.

Individuals will be allowed to buy up to 25 grams per day, or a maximum 50 grams per month — a figure limited to 30 grams for under-21s. Membership in multiple clubs won’t be allowed. The clubs’ costs will be covered by membership fees, which are to be staggered according to how much marijuana members use.

The legislation also calls for an amnesty under which sentences already imposed for cannabis-related offenses that will no longer be illegal are to be reviewed and in many cases reversed. Regional authorities worry that the judicial system will be overburdened by thousands of cases.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz vowed in an interview with the Funke newspaper group ahead of Friday’s vote that his party would reverse the legislation if it wins national elections expected in the fall of 2025.

The Associated Press

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

51m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto's pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city council recommended...

13m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada
The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada

It's a Canadian institution. Or at least, a piece of Canadian culture. OK, fine, it's an interesting quirk that visitors to Eastern and Atlantic Canada are often flummoxed by, but residents have lived...

The Big Story

6m ago

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

9h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

13h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

13h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

20h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.
