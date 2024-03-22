Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Heavy-smoking West Virginia becomes the 12th state to ban lighting up in cars with kids present

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers of the state Capitol, Jan. 11, 2023, in Charleston, W.Va. Justice signed a bill Friday, March 22, 2024, that would ban smoking in cars with children present. West Virginia has the highest rate of adult cigarette use in the nation. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By John Raby, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 3:34 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 3:42 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia, which has the highest rate of adult cigarette use in the nation, became the 12th state to ban smoking in vehicles with children present under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday.

But violators can only be fined up to $25 if they’re pulled over for another offense. Smoking with children present cannot be the main reason a driver is stopped.

About 22% of West Virginia adults smoked in 2021, the latest year available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke.

Justice didn’t comment on the bill, which was among 15 he signed Friday. West Virginia’s 60-day legislation session ended on March 9.

The bill originated in the Republican-dominated state Senate, whose majority leader, Tom Takubo, is a lung doctor. Takubo has said he made a promise long ago to a patient whose father was a heavy smoker that he would try to get such legislation passed. Takubo has made it almost an annual effort since 2017 to introduce the legislation.

The biggest hurdle came in the House of Delegates finance committee, where it won narrow passage after Republican Del. John Hardy called it “just another big government bill.”

“The next step is your home. The next step may be your business. Where are we moving this to?” Hardy said. “This is the most un-Republican bill that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Republican Del. Dana Ferrell said sometimes the government has to intervene for the safety and well-being of children.

Ferrell said when he and his siblings were younger, his parents smoked in the car. He recalled the kids trying to hide in the back seat near the floor in an attempt to shield their faces.

“It may seem trite to some, but I’ve been there. I’ve experienced that,” Ferrell said. “It’s a horrible situation I wouldn’t wish on any other child.”

The GOP-led House later gave final passage to the legislation without debate.

John Raby, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

24m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that will make for a dicey afternoon and evening...

5m ago

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall. The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating...

27m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

36m ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

24m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that will make for a dicey afternoon and evening...

5m ago

Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Kremlin says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Federal Security Service said 40 people died and more than 100 were wounded in an attack Friday at a Moscow concert hall. The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating...

27m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

3h ago

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

17h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

21h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

21h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

More Videos