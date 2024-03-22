Maritime body approves new protections for shipping in Canadian Arctic

Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Ships are framed by pieces of melting sea ice in Frobisher Bay in Iqaluit, Nvt., on July 31, 2019. The international body that regulates shipping is approving new environmental protections for the Canadian Arctic. The International Maritime Organization says it is tightening restrictions around fuels that vessels in those waters can use. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 3:26 pm.

The international body that regulates shipping is approving new environmental protections for the Canadian Arctic.

The International Maritime Organization says it will tighten restrictions around fuels that vessels in those waters can use. 

The changes would reduce emissions of pollutants as well as black carbon, a fine soot that darkens sea ice and hastens its melt. 

The proposal, made by the Canadian government, has been approved and is to be adopted at the group’s next meeting.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council, which represents Inuit people around the Arctic, says it welcomes the announcement. 

Canadian government documents suggest complying with the new rules could raise costs for northern families by up to about $40 a year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

