Maritime body approves new protections for shipping in Canadian Arctic

The international body that regulates shipping is approving new environmental protections for the Canadian Arctic.

The International Maritime Organization says it will tighten restrictions around fuels that vessels in those waters can use.

The changes would reduce emissions of pollutants as well as black carbon, a fine soot that darkens sea ice and hastens its melt.

The proposal, made by the Canadian government, has been approved and is to be adopted at the group’s next meeting.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council, which represents Inuit people around the Arctic, says it welcomes the announcement.

Canadian government documents suggest complying with the new rules could raise costs for northern families by up to about $40 a year.

