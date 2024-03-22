Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Maryland US Rep. David Trone apologizes for using racial slur at hearing. He says it was inadvertent

FILE - U.S. Rep. David Trone, D-Md., is seen speaking at a news conference in this Jan. 17, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trone, who is running for Senate, has apologized for using a racial slur during a budget hearing, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 2:12 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland congressman who is running for Senate has apologized for what he said was the inadvertent use of a racial slur during a budget hearing.

Rep. David Trone, a Democrat, said he confused the word he used with another one as he spoke about tax rates. The congressman, who is the founder of the national Total Wine & More chain, made the comment while saying corporate tax rates didn’t influence how he conducted business.

Trone later issued a written statement to apologize.

“While attempting to use the word ‘bugaboo’ in a hearing, I used a phrase that is offensive,” he said. “That word has a long dark terrible history. It should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation. I recognize that as a white man, I have privilege. And as an elected official, I have a responsibility for the words I use — especially in the heat of the moment. Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language.”

Trone is running for the Democratic nomination in a Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Ben Cardin. He is running against Angela Alsobrooks, who is running to become the state’s first Black U.S. senator. She is the chief executive of Prince George’s County, in the suburbs of the nation’s capital.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

1m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

9m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

1m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

9m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

15h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

19h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

20h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
More Videos