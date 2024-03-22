More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to burn, laceration risk

Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Metallic Mugs included in 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded Gift Sets. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday, March 21, 2024, that the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards. The containers, manufactured by Nestle, were sold at both in store and online at Target and Walmart and through Nexcom, military retail outlets, nationwide from November 2023 through January. (Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

By Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 10:40 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are being recalled after reports of some users receiving burns or lacerations, according to a federal safety agency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the mugs, when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.

The mugs were sold nationwide both in store and online at places like Target and Walmart from November through January for about $10, $13 or $20 depending on the gift set, according to the agency,

Regulators said Thursday that 10 injuries have been reported, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger. There have been 12 incidents reported in all.

The four gift sets were sold in 11 ounce and 16 ounce sizes as part of several sets including a Starbucks holiday gift set with two mugs, Starbucks classic hot cocoa and mug, Starbucks peppermint and classic hot cocoas and mug, and Starbucks holiday blend coffee and mug.

Consumers should immediately stop using the mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund, the agency said.

In a separate statement posted on its corporate site, Nestle said the issue was discovered after it was contacted by consumers. It said it took “immediate corrective action” and is working closely with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the recall.

Nestle said the recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

Anne D’innocenzio, The Associated Press

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

33m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto's pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city staff recommended...

2h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

33m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

