Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 5:26 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,984.08, down 103.18):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $4.32, or 70.13 per cent, to $10.48 on 15.1 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Down $1.84, or 4.62 per cent, to $37.98 on $13.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 16 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $81.27 on 7.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc.. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $48.85 on 7.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $54.97 on 7.4 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Up 52 cents, or 19.77 per cent, to $3.15 on 7.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Algonquin Power & Utilities. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 10 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $8.32. A U.S. investor is seeking to replace three directors on the board of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., saying new leadership is needed as the company looks to sell its renewable power business and find a new permanent CEO. Starboard Value holds about a nine-per-cent stake in Algonquin. In a letter to the power utility’s board of directors, Starboard says Algonquin is at a critical juncture and needs directors with the expertise, fresh perspective and shareholder-focused mindset to evaluate what may be a wide range of strategic options. Shareholders will vote on the composition of the company’s board of directors at its annual meeting on June 4. The Starboard nominees are Brett Carter, Christopher Lopez and Robert Schriesheim. Algonquin says it is making progress on its key initiatives, including pursuing a sale of its renewable energy business and the search for a permanent CEO.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22,2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

12m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

1h ago

Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Several assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 40 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue...

5m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

2h ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

12m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

1h ago

Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Several assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 40 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue...

5m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

1h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

4h ago

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

18h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

22h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

23h ago

More Videos