Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

National Guard helicopters help battle West Virginia wildfires in steep terrain

Smoke fills the sky from a wildfire in Shenandoah National Park near Luray, Va. on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Officials say crews are battling scores of wildfires around Virginia, including a fire affecting hundreds of acres at Shenandoah National Park. (WJLA via AP)

By John Raby, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 4:26 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 4:43 pm.

CHARLESTON (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard joined in battling wildfires Friday that have scorched more than 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) in the state and destroyed several homes.

Two Blackhawk helicopters dropped water from buckets on the fires in steep, wooded terrain in Hardy County, the National Guard said on social media. The lightweight, flexible buckets hold up to 630 gallons (2,385 liters) of water.

The fires began earlier this week amid gusty winds and low relative humidity.

In Virginia, more than 100 fires popped up Wednesday, many of them in the central part of the state, forcing the closure of sections of Skyline Drive and the Appalachian Trail. A fire ban was put in place for all of Shenandoah National Park. Fires also were reported this week in neighboring Maryland.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Thursday in the northeastern counties of Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton, enabling state resources to be allocated and to expedite emergency response efforts.

“Our crews are some of the best in the nation and we will continue to support efforts to combat these fires until our partners with the Division of Forestry say the danger has passed,” National Guard Lt. Col. Todd Justice said in a statement. “We will do all we can to protect our fellow West Virginians and work to keep local responders safe.”

The statement said more equipment and National Guard personnel may be deployed if needed. Volunteer fire departments from across the state also have helped with the fires.

Hardy County, along the Virginia line less than a two hours’ drive from Washington, D.C., has about 14,000 residents, considerable poultry and other agricultural operations. It also offers tourists an array of river float trips and hiking and cycling trails.

Paul Lewis, Hardy County’s emergency management director, said there were three ongoing fires in the county, including one initially believed to be under control that had worsened near Wardensville. As many as four homes were destroyed in the county, along with an undetermined number of outbuildings, camps and hunting grounds.

“We’re not sure of the total number yet because some of those fires are still active in a couple of those areas,” Lewis said. “Most of these are in the mountains. There’s been a lot of smoke in the area today.”

West Virginia regulators issued an air quality advisory Friday in eight counties. The Division of Air Quality said that some sensitive groups could have breathing difficulties because of the fires, including children, elderly people and others suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.

“We were hoping with the rain moving in later this evening that that will help us a great deal,” Lewis said.

John Raby, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

17m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

1h ago

Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Several assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 40 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue...

10m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

2h ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

17m ago

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

1h ago

Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall
Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Several assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing at least 40 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue...

10m ago

Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency
Geckos responsible for salmonella outbreak spanning seven provinces: Public Health Agency

When it comes to salmonella, chickens have a bad rep. But it's actually reptiles that are believed to be responsible for an outbreak of salmonella illnesses currently spanning seven provinces. According...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

1h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

4h ago

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

18h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

22h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

23h ago

More Videos