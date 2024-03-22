Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

A hospital entrance and emergency department sign. (iStock)
A hospital entrance and emergency department sign. (iStock) George Clerk www.georgeclerk.com

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 12:30 pm.

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months.

The province established what’s now known as the Temporary Locum Program during the pandemic and has renewed it several times, often at the last minute.

It had been set to expire again at the end of this month, and the Ministry of Health has now told eligible hospitals that it will now be in effect until Sept. 30.

Many of the province’s more isolated hospitals rely on doctors from urban areas filling shifts on what is known as a locum basis, and the Temporary Locum Program pays them a premium as an incentive.

A spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones has said the government is working on a permanent solution with the Ontario Medical Association.

NDP health critic France Gelinas has said the government needs to come up with a permanent solution now, instead of constantly renewing the program on a temporary basis at the last minute.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

0m ago

Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds
Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds

The Canadian Kennel Club has released their latest list of the most popular dog breeds here in Canada and Labrador Retrievers have taken the top spot. Following closely behind is Golden Retrievers at...

13m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

0m ago

Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds
Labrador Retrievers tops Canadian Kennel Club's list of most popular dog breeds

The Canadian Kennel Club has released their latest list of the most popular dog breeds here in Canada and Labrador Retrievers have taken the top spot. Following closely behind is Golden Retrievers at...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

14h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

18h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

18h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos