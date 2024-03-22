Canine unit tracks down man who robbed Oshawa gas station at knifepoint: police

The Durham police canine unit was able to track down a suspect who robbed a gas station in Oshawa at knifepoint earlier this week.

Officers responded to a robbery call at an Esso gas station near King Street West and Park Road South around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

It is alleged a man walked into the gas station a pointed a knife toward the employee. The suspect took off with a case of lottery tickets and left the area before police arrived.

Durham police say their canine unit was able to track the suspect to a nearby home. Officers confirmed the suspect was inside the residence and he was arrested at the scene.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Oshawa resident Nathan Paddock, 36, is in custody and facing several charges including robbery, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing.