Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Police find Missouri student Riley Strain’s body in Tennessee river; no foul play suspected

This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. Police in Tennessee on Friday, March 22, announced that Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Nashville for nearly two weeks, has been found dead. Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain's body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately eight miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown. (Chris Whiteid via AP)

By Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 11:27 am.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, has been found dead in a river, police announced Friday. No foul play is suspected, investigators said.

Metro Nashville police officials confirmed that Strain’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River approximately 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown at around 7:30 a.m.

Police Chief John Drake told reporters that workers on the river initially found Strain’s body and alerted authorities. Medical examiners later confirmed it was Strain, he said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted later Friday.

“We have reports that normally under these circumstances … with his height and weight, he could have surfaced between 14 and 20 days,” Drake said. “This is the 14th day. So we were really expecting to find him.”

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search was quickly launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a river bank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, and his stepfather, Chris Whiteid, have been in Nashville after learning about his disappearance.

“I just need to know where my son is,” Michelle Whiteid initially told outlets. “We talk every day, multiple times a day. This is the longest I’ve ever gone without talking to him. It’s devastating. I just want to find him and hug him.”

Drake said that his “heart and prayers” were going to Strain’s family “for this very unfortunate and tragic accident.”

Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

32m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto’s pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city staff recommended...

2h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

32m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

32m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto’s pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city staff recommended...

2h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

32m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

12h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

16h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

17h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

23h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos