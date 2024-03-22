Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Police investigate allegedly racist remarks by biggest donor to Britain’s Conservative government

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at a bus depot for the launch of the local elections campaign in Heanor, England, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Darren Staples, Pool)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 7:37 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 7:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Police in northern England said Friday that they are investigating whether the largest donor to Britain’s Conservative government committed a crime when he reportedly said a Black member of Parliament made him “want to hate all Black women” and that she “should be shot.”

Frank Hester, the chief executive of healthcare software firm The Phoenix Partnership, allegedly made the remarks in 2019 about Diane Abbott, the first Black woman to serve in the House of Commons.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were “working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed.”

Hester has apologized for making “rude” remarks about Abbott but says he’s not racist.

The Tory party has resisted pressure from opposition politicians to return the 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) Hester has given to the party.

The comments reported March 11 by The Guardian swiftly embroiled the Conservatives in a controversy as they sought to criticize the remarks but refused for nearly 24 hours to label them as racist. The party, which has been in power for 14 years, faces an election later this year and polling shows them trailing far behind Labour.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initially criticized Hester’s comments as “unacceptable,” but his spokesperson didn’t label the remarks racist until Cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch, who is Black, broke ranks and accused Hester of racism.

“The alleged comments were wrong, they were racist,” Sunak later told lawmakers. But he said Hester had “rightly apologized for them, and that remorse should be accepted.”

Hester’s company has been paid more than 400 million pounds ($504 million) by the National Health Service and other government bodies since 2016, according to The Guardian.

Hester allegedly made the comments during a company meeting in Leeds.

“It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like … you just want to hate all Black women because she’s there,” Hester is reported to have said. “And I don’t hate all Black women at all, but I think she should be shot.”

Police asked anyone with information to come forward.

“We recognize the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published,” police said in a statement. “As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation.”

Abbott, 70, who was elected to the House of Commons in 1987 representing a northeast London district, said the remarks were frightening, especially since two British lawmakers have been murdered since 2016. The government said last month it would step up politicians’ security because of rising tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Abbott sits as an independent after being kicked out of the Labour Party caucus last year for comments that suggested Jewish and Irish people do not experience racism “all their lives.”

Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

50m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto’s pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city council recommended...

13m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada
The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada

It's a Canadian institution. Or at least, a piece of Canadian culture. OK, fine, it's an interesting quirk that visitors to Eastern and Atlantic Canada are often flummoxed by, but residents have lived...

The Big Story

6m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

50m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto’s pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city council recommended...

13m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada
The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada

It's a Canadian institution. Or at least, a piece of Canadian culture. OK, fine, it's an interesting quirk that visitors to Eastern and Atlantic Canada are often flummoxed by, but residents have lived...

The Big Story

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

9h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

13h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

13h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

20h ago

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.
More Videos