Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Port of Vancouver boasts record cargo volume, despite strike and cooling economy

<p>The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says a record cargo volume rolled through its terminals last year, despite a sputtering global economy and a big drop in container shipments. Transport trucks carry cargo containers at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 12:00 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 12:42 pm.

Record cargo volume rolled through the Port of Vancouver last year, despite a sputtering global economy and a big drop in container shipments.

An unprecedented 150.4 million tonnes of bulk, breakbulk and container goods traversed the docks at the country’s largest port, a six per cent increase over the previous year, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said.

Bulk exports — grain and petroleum, especially — as well as container exports and auto imports drove the increase. However, overstocked retail inventories and cooling demand dragged down container imports — and container shipments overall — the federal agency said.

“It was a mixed year at the Port of Vancouver, with growth in some sectors and softening in others,” it said in a release.

“While there was a softening of container volumes moving through the Port of Vancouver in 2023, Canada’s container sector remains on a long-term growth trajectory and we saw encouraging signs of recovery in Q4 as year-over-year volumes started to grow,” said CEO Peter Xotta.

An economic slowdown, a 13-day strike by B.C. dockworkers in July and ongoing disruptions along the Red Sea and Panama Canal trade routes all posed challenges to smooth operations at the port, he said.

Its 12 per cent boost in overall exports to 142 countries in spite of those hurdles showcased the value of a diverse range of shipment types and national partners, Xotta added.

Grain, canola and crude oil drove the spike in bulk exports on the heels of a bumper crop and a record surge in oil output from Alberta. Fewer exports of forest products and fertilizer tamped down the figures.

A big drop in household goods — the category accounts for nearly a third of inbound container items, from towels to televisions — drove a 12 per cent decrease in container shipments overall. Fewer construction materials and industrial and auto parts also fuelled the fall.

The ramp-up in container exports — especially boxes loaded with wood pulp and specialty crops, such as lentils bound for India — helped offset the inbound slump.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles that entered Canada via the port rose 36 per cent to more than 454,000, as manufacturers smoothed out supply chains.

But for many shippers, the year launched on stormy seas.

Attacks on cargo vessels by Houthi militants in the Red Sea over the past few months have pushed ships to avoid the Suez Canal on routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope that can add weeks to the journey.

A drought in Central America piled on more problems. The dry spell has sapped the Panama Canal of water, which is used to raise and lower ships at a dozen locks, prompting officials to cut the number of boats they let through the waterway.

However, routes between East Asia and the West Coast are less affected. While shipping rates on loads to the western United States from East Asia have tripled over the past year, rates on cargo headed the other direction have dropped 28 per cent, according to freight analytics firm Xeneta.

On Asia-Europe routes, rates have soared for cargo boats coming and going.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 2024032211038-65fd9eead8eefcb7b34ac7e4jpeg.jpg, Caption:

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says a record cargo volume rolled through its terminals last year, despite a sputtering global economy and a big drop in container shipments. Transport trucks carry cargo containers at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

1m ago

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months. The province established what's now known as the Temporary Locum Program during...

47m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

1h ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

2h ago

'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes
'He is smiling down': Brian Mulroney's sons touched by Canadians' tributes

Brian Mulroney's three sons say there's no doubt their father would have been thrilled by this week's public tributes honouring his life.  "He would have loved it. He is smiling down right now,"...

1m ago

Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures
Ontario extends program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid ER closures

Ontario is extending a program that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures for another six months. The province established what's now known as the Temporary Locum Program during...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

14h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

18h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

18h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

More Videos