Republican Mike Boudreaux advances to special election to complete term of ousted Speaker McCarthy

Tulare Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, speaks at an event on Feb. 14, 2024 in Tulare, Calif. A California legislator backed by former President Donald Trump and the sheriff who promises to harden the nation's porous borders are facing off in a special U.S. House election to complete the remaining term of deposed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January. (John Donegan/The Bakersfield Californian via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 7:38 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 8:12 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is advancing to a May election in California to decide who will complete the remainder of the term of deposed former U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which runs through January.

Boudreaux will face state legislator Vince Fong — who is backed by former President Donald Trump and McCarthy — in the May 21 special election in the 20th District.

Boudreaux is the Sheriff of Tulare County in the state’s Central Valley. He has been spotlighting his decades of law-and-order experience and is promising to harden the nation’s porous border.

Republicans are expected to easily hold the seat, and the party’s fragile majority in the chamber was not at stake in this election.

The district, which cuts through the Central Valley farm belt including parts of Bakersfield and Fresno, is the most strongly Republican House seat in heavily Democratic California.

Because of Trump’s involvement, the race is being watched as a possible proxy vote on the former president’s clout as he heads toward an all-but-certain matchup against President Joe Biden in November.

McCarthy’s dramatic fall in the House — he is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job — left behind a messy race to succeed him that has included an ongoing lawsuit and exposed rivalries within the GOP.

Republicans occupy only 11 of the state’s 52 House seats, with the one held by McCarthy currently vacant.

The election was likely to leave many voters befuddled and draw a sparse turnout, because they just saw some of the same names on the March 5 primary ballot for the full 20th Congressional District term that begins in January. Boudreaux and Fong have also advanced to the November election in that contest.

The special election only covers the time remaining in McCarthy’s term.

Trump endorsed Fong in February, calling him “a true Republican.” Boudreaux’s supporters include Ric Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, and Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield, Fong’s home turf.

Fong and Boudreaux occupy much of the same policy terrain, and both are Trump-supporting conservatives.

But there is an insider-outsider aspect to the race: Fong is McCarthy’s handpicked choice and a product of his political operation, while the sheriff is not.

Their backgrounds also offer a contrast.

Fong is a legislator coming out of McCarthy’s orbit who says he is offering “trusted, tested leadership.” He dominated the race in fundraising. Boudreaux, who is the son of a detective, spotlights his decades of law-and-order experience and says he has “the know-how to keep us safe.”

The top issue in the race was the nation’s border crisis.

Fong is anchored in Kern County, the most populous swath in the district, while Boudreaux is a familiar name in Tulare and Kings counties. The race could be decided in Fresno County, where the two were narrowly divided in the March 5 primary, according to incomplete results.

The Associated Press






