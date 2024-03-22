Canadian Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder hand Raptors 9th-straight loss

Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 9:53 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 9:54 pm.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points in his only regular-season trip to his home country, Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away late to beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 123-103 on Friday night.

Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Kenrich Williams and Cason Wallace each had 12 as the Western Conference-leading Thunder won their fourth straight and extended Toronto’s season-worst losing streak to nine.

Canada native Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with eight assists and also had seven rebounds. Josh Giddey and Lu Dort scored 10 points apiece as Oklahoma City improved to 21-13 on the road.

The Raptors were led by rookie Gradey Dick with 21 points, one shy of his career-best, and Kelly Olynyk with 16.

Before the game, Toronto guard Gary Trent Jr. was ruled out because of a sore lower back. That left the Raptors without seven players, including all five regular starters.

Toronto’s list of absentees also included guard Immanuel Quickley (personal reasons), All-Star forward Scottie Barnes (left hand), center Jakob Poeltl (left pinkie), forward RJ Barrett (personal), forward Chris Boucher (right knee) and guard DJ Carton (right ankle).

Center Jontay Porter returned for the Raptors after leaving Wednesday’s loss to Sacramento because of an illness.

The Raptors made a season-worst 27 turnovers. Oklahoma City scored 37 points off those miscues, the most Toronto has allowed in any game this season.

Dick scored 13 points in the first, his highest total in any quarter this season, as Toronto led 35-28 after one.

Oklahoma City opened the second with a 15-2 run, taking a 45-37 lead on Giddey’s 3-pointer with 9:08 left in the half. The Thunder were up 63-56 at halftime and took an 89-78 lead to the fourth.

Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's winter storm
Toronto, most of GTA expecting upwards of 20 cm of snow from Friday's winter storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as commuters had to contend with blowing snow and slippery sidewalks while heading home...

3h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

4h ago

Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison

A 62-year-old Moosonee, Ont. man who killed two Toronto women four decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty in...

3h ago

Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW (AP) — Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen...

1h ago

