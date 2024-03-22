‘Speedy recovery’: Canadians respond to cancer diagnosis for Princess of Wales

Canadians are wishing the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery after she announced she has cancer.

Kate says in a video that she has been diagnosed with an unspecified type of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She asks for “time, space and privacy.”

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre posted on social media that he joins all Canadians in wishing her a “speedy recovery, and her family support in a difficult time.”

Prince William and Kate first toured Canada as a couple in 2011 a few months after they were married.

They returned in 2016 with the oldest of their three children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press