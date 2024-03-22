Statistics Canada reports retail sales down in January as new car sales fell

Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.3 per cent to $67 billion in January as sales at new car dealers dropped.

Overall retail sales were down in three of nine subsectors as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 2.4 per cent, the group’s first decline in five months. Sales at new car dealers fell 3.0 per cent, while used car dealers gained 4.5 per cent.

The agency says core retail sales — which exclude gas stations and fuel vendors, and motor vehicle and parts dealers — rose 0.4 per cent in the first month of 2024.

The increase in core retail sales came in part from higher sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers which saw a 3.0 per cent increase.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.2 per cent in January.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its advance estimate of retail sales for February suggests sales increased 0.1 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

