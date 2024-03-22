Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Stellantis recalls over 10,000 cars in Canada over faulty airbags

An unsold 2020 Charger sedan sits at a Dodge dealership, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 22, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 11:26 am.

TORONTO — Stellantis has recalled more than 10,000 Dodge and Chrysler sedans in Canada due to defective airbags.

The company says an estimated 10,285 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans between 2018 and 2021 have been recalled to replace their side airbag inflator, which can explode with too much force and hurl metal fragments at drivers and passengers.

The automaker says that moisture may get into the inflators due to a manufacturing defect and cause corrosion and cracks, while the airbags can inflate even without a crash due to high temperatures in the cabin.

The company adds it is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the airbag.

Stellantis says the defect is estimated in less than one per cent of the recalled vehicles, but has urged its consumers to respond to recall notices.

Globally, 318,000 Dodge and Chrysler vehicles are affected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

