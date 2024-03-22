Supporters of arrested Indian opposition politician protest in New Delhi

Security officers stand guard outside Enforcement Directorate office, where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being held, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 22, 2024. Kejriwal was arrested Thursday by the federal investigative agency for suspected financial crimes, which accused his party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago, his party said, adding a fresh challenge for India's opposition ahead of general elections. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 2:51 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 2:56 am.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Supporters of an anti-corruption crusader and one of India’s most consequential politicians of the last decade in India held protests Friday against his arrest, which opposition parties say is part of a crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government before national elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, who is New Delhi’s top elected official, was arrested Thursday night by the federal Enforcement Directorate, which is controlled by Modi’s government. The agency accused his party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, or Common People’s Party, denied the accusations and said they were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi’s chief minister while it fights the accusations in court.

Modi’s party denies using law enforcement agencies to target the opposition and says the agencies act independently.

The opposition has long claimed it has been unfairly targeted and in a manner that undermines India’s democratic principles.

The agency arrested Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh in the same case last year.

On Friday, hundreds of supporters of AAP and some senior leaders of the party also clashed with the police, who whisked away some of them in buses.

“This is dictatorship. All this is done to win the national polls,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, referring to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kejriwal’s AAP is part of a broad alliance of opposition parties called INDIA, the main challenger to Modi’s BJP in the elections to be held in April-June.

His arrest is another setback for the bloc, and came after the Congress party accused the government on Thursday of crippling the party by feeezing its bank accounts in a tax dispute. But it has also also led to a rare show of strength by the opposition figures who slammed the move as undemocratic, and accused Modi’s party of misusing the agency to weaken them.

“A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said about the arrest in a post on X. “India is under an undeclared Emergency,” said Raghav Chadha, a lawmaker from the AAP.

The Enforcement Directorate has investigated many key opposition leaders and others have faced a variety of legal sanctions.

In January, the agency arrested Hemant Soren, until then the chief minister of eastern Jharkhand state, for allegedly facilitating an illegal land sale. Soren’s party deny the accusations.

Gandhi was convicted of criminal libel last year after a complaint by a member of Modi’s party. A two-year prison sentence disqualified from parliament for a time until the verdict was suspended by a higher court.

Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012 and campaigned on a promise to rid the Indian political system and governance of corruption and inefficiency. The party’s symbol — a broom — and its promise to sweep the administration of graft struck a chord with Delhi residents.

The party won the Delhi state legislature election a year later, when he became the chief minister, a feat he repeated in 2015 and 2020.

Kejriwal’s party also governs northern Punjab state.

___

Follow AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

10h ago

Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

5h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

8h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

8h ago

Top Stories

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

10h ago

Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday
Where is spring? Toronto and GTA braces for 'significant snowfall' Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for potentially up to 10 centimetres of snow or more starting on Friday. In...

5h ago

Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots
Why Green P parking lots in Toronto could soon become housing hotspots

Toronto's city council, spearheaded by Mayor Olivia Chow, wants to pave over parking lots, including some Green P lots, and replace them with affordable housing. Among the Green P locations being considered...

8h ago

New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan
New tech, calls to hike fines part of updated Toronto traffic congestion management plan

Toronto city council adopted the latest traffic congestion management plan on Thursday, but many items require further study or approvals.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

4h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

8h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

9h ago

2:30
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting
Man killed in overnight Mississauga double shooting

One man is dead and another injured following an early morning shooting in Mississauga. As Shauna Hunt explains, police are still on the hunt for suspects.

15h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

16h ago

More Videos