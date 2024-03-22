Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

The number of suspicious tennis matches decreased in 2023. There were none at Grand Slam tournaments

FILE - Tennis balls are stacked on the court at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. The number of suspicious tennis matches around the world went down for the second consecutive year, and there were none at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2023, according to an annual review by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) released Friday, March 22, 2204. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 2:20 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 2:26 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The number of suspicious tennis matches around the world went down for the second consecutive year, and there were none at any of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2023, according to an annual review by the International Tennis Integrity Agency released Friday.

The ITIA received 101 match alerts — which aren’t proof of match-fixing but an indication “something inappropriate may have occurred,” the agency said — in 2023, down from 109 in 2022 and 113 in 2021.

In addition to no such alerts at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, the ITIA reported none from any 500- or 1000-level events on the WTA or ATP tours.

There were 41 people sanctioned in 2023 under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including nine who received lifetime bans from the sport, the ITIA said.

At least 16 of those punished last year, four of whom were suspended for life, were investigated in connection with a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium. They were linked to the criminal case of Grigor Sargsyan, the leader of the syndicate.

Jennie Price, chair of the Tennis Integrity Supervisory Board, called that “the most complex corruption case tennis has ever encountered” in Friday’s review from the ITIA.

A total of more than 7,200 doping tests were administered in tennis last season, including in- and out-of-competition and blood or urine. Thirteen people were sanctioned last year, although not all were because of tests that took place in 2023.

The most prominent names on the ITIA’s list of those sanctions were two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, for a positive test later determined to have been caused by a tainted supplement, and Jenson Brooksby, for missing drug tests. Both had their original penalties reduced.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

2m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

9m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

2m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

9m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

15h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

19h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

20h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
More Videos