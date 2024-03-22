United Airlines says federal regulators will increase oversight of the company following issues

Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

FILE - A Medford Jet Center worker walks under a United Boeing 737-824 that landed at Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport from San Francisco with a missing panel, March 15, 2024, in Medford, Ore. United Airlines said Friday, March 22, that federal regulators are increasing their oversight of the carrier following a series of recent incidents including a piece of the outer fuselage falling off one jet and another suffering an engine fire on takeoff. (Andy Atkinson/Rogue Valley Times via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 10:23 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 10:42 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal regulators are increasing their oversight of United Airlines, the company announced Friday, following a series of recent issues including a piece of the outer fuselage falling off one jet, an engine fire and a plane losing a tire during takeoff.

United’s vice president of corporate safety, Sasha Johnson, said the Federal Aviation Administration will examine “multiple areas of our operation” to ensure safety compliance.

“Over the next several weeks, we will begin to see more of an FAA presence in our operation as they begin to review some of our work processes, manuals and facilities,” she said in a note to employees. “We welcome their engagement and are very open to hear from them about what they find and their perspective on things we may need to change to make us even safer.”

Johnson said the FAA will pause certification activities but did not provide details.

The agency said it “routinely monitors all aspects of an airline’s operation” and did not describe any additional steps it is taking in United’s case.

In a statement, an agency spokesperson said FAA oversight “focuses on an airline’s compliance with applicable regulations; ability to identify hazards, assess and mitigate risk; and effectively manage safety.”

Earlier this week, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told NBC News, “We are going to look at each one of these incidents and see if we see a pattern. … No one likes to see this spike of incidents.”

Whitaker said he spoke with United CEO Scott Kirby about the events.

Separately this week, Kirby tried to reassure customers that the airline is safe, saying that the recent issues were unrelated to each other.

Kirby said the airline was already planning an extra day of training for pilots starting in May and making changes in training curriculum for newly hired mechanics and that it would consider additional changes.

Among the most recent issues, a chunk of outer aluminum skin was discovered to have fallen off the belly of a United Boeing 737 after it landed in Oregon. Earlier this month, a United jet suffered an engine fire during takeoff from Houston, and a tire fell off another United jet as it left San Francisco.

Other problems included a hydraulic leak and a plane veering off a taxiway and getting stuck in grass.

United is the nation’s second-largest airline by revenue, behind Delta Air Lines.

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

3m ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

5h ago

Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison

A 62-year-old Moosonee, Ont. man who killed two Toronto women four decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty in...

4h ago

Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW (AP) — Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen...

2h ago

