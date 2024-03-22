Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

What we know and don’t know about Kate’s cancer diagnosis

By Carla K. Johnson, The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 3:56 pm.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has disclosed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy — though in a video announcement Friday, she did not say what kind of cancer or reveal details of her treatment.

Here’s what is known:

What kind of surgery did Kate have?

Kate had what was described as “abdominal surgery” on Jan. 16. The news wasn’t announced until the next day, when Kensington Palace revealed that Kate was recovering from a planned operation.

At the time, officials said her condition wasn’t cancerous but did not specify what kind of surgery, saying only that it was successful.

When was Kate’s cancer found?

During the video announcement Friday, Kate said: “Tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” and that she was in the early stages of treatment.

She didn’t say what kind of cancer was found, nor did she give details of her chemotherapy. The statement from Kensington Palace said Kate found out about the cancer after post-surgery tests were done.

What kind of treatment is Kate having?

The palace statement said no details would be provided about her cancer or her treatment, other than she started it in late February.

“We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy as we all do,” the statement said.

After successful surgery, chemotherapy is often used to help kill any stray cancer cells and to prevent the cancer from coming back. Treatments have evolved, and when chemo is used now, it’s sometimes for shorter periods or lower doses than it once was.

How long will Kate’s treatment last?

The palace statement said that will be up to her doctors. “The princess is now on a recovery pathway,” the statement said.

Carla K. Johnson, The Associated Press

