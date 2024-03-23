18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed a woman and 3 children in a van

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 6:19 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 6:26 pm.

SEATTLE (AP) — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a four-car crash in a Seattle suburb that killed a woman and three children in her van, online jail records indicate.

Chase Daniel Jones was taken into custody late Friday and was being held on $1 million bail, according to the King County Correctional Facility records.

The jail records listed the charges and bail but did not indicate an attorney who could speak on Jones’ behalf, and the case did not appear in online King County court records Saturday.

Killed in the Tuesday crash in Renton were Andrea Smith Hudson, 38; Matilda Wilcoxson, 13; and Eloise Wilcoxson and Boyd B. Brown, both 12, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The crash also resulted in four others being taken to the hospital, including two of Hudson’s children who were also in the van. They remained hospitalized on Saturday, the Seattle Times reported.

Officials said Jones was also injured, and he had been under guard at the hospital until his release and arrest.

Jones also faces two counts of vehicular assault and one count of reckless driving.

