Fulton County DA Fani Willis says despite efforts to slow down Trump case, ‘the train is coming’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, left, and prosecutor Daysha Young speak to each other during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 6:19 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 6:26 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Saturday that the election interference prosecution against Donald Trump hasn’t been delayed by proceedings over her romantic relationship with a special prosecutor she hired for the case.

“I don’t feel like we have been slowed down at all,” Willis told CNN in an interview. “I think there are efforts to slow down the train, but the train is coming.”

Her latest comments come as defense attorneys continue to press claims about her handling of a sprawling prosecution against the former president and current GOP presumptive nominee. Trump faces four felony indictments — including separate federal and state cases for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden — but has fought to delay and dismiss the cases, arguing that political opponents are wrongly targeting him.

Willis spoke days after a Georgia judge allowed attorneys for Trump’s codefendants to appeal his ruling that she could stay on the case after the withdrawal of the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade. That may allow defense attorneys to amplify allegations of impropriety between Wade and Willis.

Defense attorneys have alleged Willis hired Wade to profit from the Trump prosecution through their romantic relationship. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove those claims but rebuked Willis for what he called a “tremendous lapse in judgment.”

Willis told CNN that she didn’t think her reputation needed to be reclaimed and that she hadn’t done anything embarrassing.

“I’m not embarrassed by anything I’ve done,” Willis said. “I guess my greatest crime is that I had a relationship with a man, but that’s not something I find embarrassing in any way.”

Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor who’s been following the case, criticized her comments in a post on X.

“If I were Fani Willis, I would simply not talk to the media at all at this point just out of an abundance of caution,” Kreis said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

3h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

7h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

5h ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

11h ago

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

3h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

7h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

5h ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

7h ago

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.
4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.
3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.
1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.
More Videos