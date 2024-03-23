Kate’s diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society

Britain's Kate, The Princess of Wales, visits Evelina London at St Thomas' hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The Princess, Patron of Evelina London, visited to officially open the new Children's Day Surgery Unit. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP) The Daily Mirror

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 6:12 am.

TORONTO — The sharing of a cancer diagnosis from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, could be positive for those going through their own cancer journey or people who need to be more aware of the disease, says an executive with the Canadian Cancer Society. 

Stuart Edmonds, executive vice-president of mission, research and advocacy for the society, said such news from the princess, or other public figures, can help raise awareness and encourage others to be tested early and seek treatment.

“I think that there are some extreme positives, but, you know, I think that people, when they’re going there on their own personal journey for cancer, the timing of sharing information about that is a very private matter,” he said.

“I’m not at all suggesting that everyone that’s well known should actually tell everyone about their health issues. I think that that’s far too much to ask. But when it does happen, I think it does raise that really important awareness about cancer.” 

The princess released a video statement Friday after intense worldwide speculation about her health, saying that following successful abdominal surgery in January, doctors told her cancer had been present and advised that she undergo “preventive chemotherapy.”

She says in the video that she and Prince William are doing everything they can to “process and manage this privately” for the sake of their family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she says in the video.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

The couple’s three children range in age from five to 10.

Edmonds said when talking to young people about cancer, the sense is that they need help to understand what is happening without being made fearful.

He said it can help to prepare for the conversation ahead of time, choose a location that is quiet and private, and possibly bring another adult for support.

Provide information in small chunks and don’t bombard them with too much information, Edmonds said. 

“And be ready to answer questions because it’s always likely that there’ll be questions coming.”

Edmonds said he can “completely understand” the princess wanting to make sure her family knew about the diagnosis before it became public.

“I can’t begin to understand the pressure and the anxiety and the fear that she must be going through herself with a cancer diagnosis, and currently cancer treatment,” he said.

“We hope the treatment is successful and we wish her well.”

The princess is the second royal to go public with a cancer diagnosis recently. In February, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with “a form of cancer.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

State funeral today for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral today for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be honoured today at a state funeral in Montreal in the presence of a diverse cross-section of Canadian society, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hockey great...

5m ago

Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall
Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall

Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead. Russia's Investigative Committee...

0m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

9h ago

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

7h ago

Top Stories

State funeral today for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral today for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be honoured today at a state funeral in Montreal in the presence of a diverse cross-section of Canadian society, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hockey great...

5m ago

Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall
Russia detains suspects in an attack that left at least 115 dead in a Moscow concert hall

Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 115 people dead. Russia's Investigative Committee...

0m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

9h ago

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.

12h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

12h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

13h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

15h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

18h ago

More Videos