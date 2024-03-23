Man taken to trauma centre, struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries from being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Peel police were called to the area of Dundas Street and Jarrow Ave at 6:30 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a bystander.

A male adult was initially taken to a local hospital, but was sent to a trauma centre. Police say his injuries are serious, but it is unknown if they are life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The intersection is shut down in all directions and police advise to use alternate routes.