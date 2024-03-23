Memorial marks 210th anniversary of crucial battle between Native Americans and United States

Muscogee Creek Nation Principal Chief David W. Hill, left, and Second Chief Del Beaver stand at the site of the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in Tallapoosa County, Ala., Saturday, March 23,2024. A wreath placed there honors the more than 800 Muscogee who perished during the March 27, 1814, battle. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

By Kim Chandler, The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 6:17 pm.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 7:26 pm.

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) — Prayers and songs of remembrance carried across the grassy field where 800 Muscogee warriors, women and children perished in 1814 while defending their homeland from United States forces.

Members of the Muscogee Creek Nation returned to Alabama this weekend for a memorial service on the 210th anniversary of Horseshoe Bend. The battle was the single bloodiest day of conflict for Native Americans with U.S. troops and paved the way for white settler expansion in the Southeast and the tribe’s eventual forced removal from the region.

“We don’t come here to celebrate. We come here to commemorate, to remember the lives and stories of those who fought and honor their sacrifice,” David Hill, principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation, said at the Saturday ceremony.

One thousand warriors, along with women and children from six tribal towns, had taken refuge on the site, named for the sharp bend of the Tallapoosa River. They were attacked on March 27, 1814, by a force of 3,000 led by future U.S. President Andrew Jackson.

“They were going to fight to the end. The warriors were going to do what they could do to protect the women and children, protect themselves, protect our freedom, what we had here,” Hill said.

Leaders of the Muscogee Nation on Saturday placed a wreath on the battle site. The wreath was red, in honor of the warriors who were known as Red Sticks. It was decorated with six eagle feathers in recognition of the six tribal towns that had taken refuge there.

Despite signing a treaty with the United States, the Muscogee were eventually forcibly removed from the Southeast to Oklahoma on the Trail of Tears. Some of their descendants made the journey back to the land their ancestors called home to attend the remembrance ceremony.

“Hearing the wind and the trees and imagining those that came before us, they heard those same things. It wakes something up in your DNA,” Dode Barnett, a member of the Muscogee Nation Tribal Council, said. Barnett said their story is one of survival.

RaeLynn Butler, the Muscogee Nation’s secretary of culture and humanities, has visited the site multiple times but said it is emotional each time.

“When you hear the language and you hear the songs, it’s a feeling that is just overwhelming. Painful. Even though it’s hard to be here, it’s important that we share this history,” Butler said.

The Muscogee Nation has announced plans to try to place a permanent memorial at the site.

Kim Chandler, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

3h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

7h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

5h ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

11h ago

Top Stories

'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal
'I miss you, daddy:' Brian Mulroney remembered by friends, family in Montreal

Members of the Canadian establishment gathered Saturday to laud Brian Mulroney as a loyal architect of modern-day Canada, one whose love of life and family transcended the rough-and-tumble world of partisan...

3h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

7h ago

Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm
Scarborough, North York hardest hit by Friday's spring snowstorm

Scarborough and North York received the brunt of Friday's spring snowstorm which saw more snow fall than at any point this past winter. According to Environment Canada, 18 centimetres of snow were recorded...

5h ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

7h ago

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.
4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.
3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.
1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.
More Videos