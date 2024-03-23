No injuries after ‘stubborn’ three-alarm fire at North York home
Posted March 23, 2024 8:02 am.
Last Updated March 23, 2024 8:45 am.
Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York.
Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home and the incident was soon elevated to three alarms for what they say was a “stubborn” fire that burned through much of the night.
Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday and they remain on scene checking for any hotspots.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.