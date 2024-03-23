One Tech Tip: How to get around Instagram’s new limits on political content

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 12:47 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Instagram has started an automatic clamp down on the amount of political content appearing in its users’ feeds, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to turn off the controls if you don’t want to keep the limitations place.

As part of an initiative Instagram announced last month, the popular social media service owned by Meta Platforms has stopped “proactively” recommending political content posted on accounts that users don’t choose to follow. To do that, Instagram has automatically set the “political content” control to “limit” on user accounts.

The limits also affect users with Threads accounts tied to their Instagram accounts.

The change has triggered an uproar among some users who feel as if Instagram is unnecessarily limiting political discourse in a year that pivotal elections are being held in U.S. and other countries.

Here’s how to get around Instagram’s political curbs in just a few steps.

1. To open up the political spigot again on Instagram, open up the app on your smartphone. Then tap the three-dash menu at the top right.

2. Navgiate to “settings and privacy,” then choose “content preferences,’ then open the ”Political content” menu.

3. Find and turn on the “Don’t limit” option.

Once that is done, you should once again start to see posts relating to government, elections and other political matters shared from accounts that you don’t follow flowing through your feed.

State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

WATCH LIVE

41m ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

27m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

4h ago

Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133
Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133

Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during an address...

3m ago

